English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
CES 2017
Whitepapers
Show Dailies
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
HomeAsiaNews

Huawei, South Korea 5G deal worries US politicians

13 MAR 2017

US fears over the security of Huawei’s network equipment bubbled to the surface once more, with reports Congress sought to block a potential 5G infrastructure deal in South Korea.

Three US politicians in December urged then Defence Secretary Ash Carter to probe the potential implications on the security of Korea-based US military personnel if the government there awarded Huawei the contract. The trio – Congressman Steve Chabot, and Senators Mark Kirk and John Cornyn – cited Huawei’s links to China’s government as the reason for their concern, Pulse News reported.

The news site noted Huawei holds only one known deal with South Korea as a whole, in the form of a network equipment partnership agreement covering the 2018 Winter Olympic Games in Pyeongchang. The China-headquartered vendor also worked with operator LG Uplus on narrowband Internet of Things (NB-IoT) Pulse News reported, and the pair also previously collaborated on LTE-Advanced.

Huawei consistently denied having ties with the Chinese government during a previous US probe. The accusations – then and now – appear to stem from the fact Huawei’s founder Ren Zhengfei (pictured) is a former Chinese army officer.

Witch hunt
In October 2012 Huawei and domestic rival ZTE slammed calls made in a draft report by the US House of Representatives’ Intelligence Committee for their US operations to be restricted due to their links to China’s government.

At the time Huawei said the US authorities had failed to “provide clear information or evidence to substantiate the legitimacy of the Committee’s concerns,” and criticised the Committee for rebuffing its attempts to clarify its ownership and management structures.

The vendor previously accused the US of resurrecting 1950s McCarthy-style witch hunts over the government’s attempts to block its business in the country.

In addition to the US concerns over the security of Huawei’s equipment, the government also accused the vendor of receiving illegal state subsidies which enabled it to undercut international rivals.

The subsidies accusation appears to have sparked a European Commission (EC) probe into the practices of Chinese vendors in the region, which the Commission closed in 2014.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

Read more

Related

ZTE forecasts $343M loss in 2016 after US settlement

US “puts world on notice” as ZTE admits trade breaches

ZTE pushes pre-5G capabilities
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: MWC17 in 360/VR

Feature: MWC17 Review

Feature: MWC17 Day 3

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association