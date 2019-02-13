Huawei seeks to woo Polish authorities - Mobile World Live

Huawei committed to working with Poland to address security concerns and build trust in the country, as the government considers banning the Chinese vendor from participating in future 5G network deployments.

In a press conference held in Warsaw, Reuters reported that Georg Mayer, Huawei’s senior standards manager in Europe, said the company had not seen a slowdown in sales of end-user equipment in Poland despite recent issues.

He, however, warned that “if the situation continues, at some point it will impact our business as well”.

Mayer’s comments follow reports last week that Huawei offered to build a cyber security centre in the country.

Huawei’s head in Poland, Tonny Bao, said the company was ready to establish a cyber security focused operation in the country “if authorities accept this as a trusted solution”.

The company has set up information security labs in Germany and the UK, designed to assure authorities its equipment is safe.

Huawei has already faced trouble in Poland this year, after a Chinese employee of the company was arrested in the country on spying allegations.

US pressure

Poland is one of a number of countries in Europe considering a ban on Huawei, along with Germany, the UK, France and Norway, following pressure from US officials.

Andy Purdy, chief security officer at Huawei Technologies USA, told Reuters the company is ready to work on additional steps to build trust, as the US continues to put pressure on its allies to exclude Huawei equipment from future network build-outs.

US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said this week that if Huawei kit, which it believes contains backdoors that the Chinese state uses for spying, is present in overseas networks it could harm collaboration between nations.