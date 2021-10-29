 Huawei revenue dwindles on consumer segment woes - Mobile World Live
HomeAsiaNews

Huawei revenue dwindles on consumer segment woes

29 OCT 2021

Huawei’s revenue for the first nine months of 2021 fell by almost a third year-on-year, largely attributed to its consumer business where it suffered a drop in handset sales and divested sub-brand Honor.

In a brief trading update, Huawei reported CNY455.8 billion ($71.3 billion) in revenue for the nine months to end-September compared with CNY671.3 billion in the same period of 2020.

Huawei noted the performance was in line with expectations.

Rotating chairman Guo Ping (pictured) explained while Huawei’s B2C business had been “severely impacted” during the recent period, its B2B segment was stable.

“Through our ongoing commitment to innovation, R&D, and talent acquisition, and rigorous attention to operating efficiency, we are confident we will continue to create practical value for our customers and the communities in which we work.”

The only other figure the company divulged in its update was its net profit margin, which was 10.2 per cent compared to 8 per cent in the same period of 2020. It provides more detailed analysis on a half yearly basis.

Huawei’s issues with US and other authorities have been well documented, as has its related decline in the smartphone segment.

However, the company has outlined on numerous occasions it intends to regain its place in the device market alongside entering new lines of business.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Asia

