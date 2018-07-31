English
HomeAsiaNews

Huawei reports stable H1 sales growth

31 JUL 2018

China-based equipment and device giant Huawei reported steady growth in the first half of 2018, with a solid performance across its telecoms equipment, device, enterprise and cloud divisions.

Total revenue during the six-month period increased 15 per cent year-on-year to CNY326 billion ($47.8 billion). The growth rate matched its H1 2017 figure, which was the slowest gain since 2013. Its operating margin was 14 per cent, up from 11 per cent a year ago.

Huawei does not release half year profit figures.

In a statement, it said it continues “to boost the efficiency and quality” of its operations, which helped contribute to its solid performance. The company expects to maintain this momentum and round out the year in a strong financial position.

The company did not break out revenue figures by division.

In recent months, Huawei has faced rising concerns from governments in Australia, the UK and the US that its close ties with China’s government make deploying its network gear a security risk.

While Huawei is shut out from selling network gear to the major operators in the US, the Trump administration is pushing legislation which would prevent companies working with the US government from using network equipment produced by entities deemed national security threats.

Huawei has consistently hit back at ongoing criticism from governments regarding the security of its equipment and continues to report strong growth in network equipment, its largest division.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years.

Read more

Asia

