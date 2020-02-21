Huawei refreshes 5G network kit - Mobile World Live

HUAWEI PRODUCT AND SOLUTION LAUNCH 2020, LONDON: Huawei unveiled a number of enhancements and upgrades to its network equipment lines, including improved support for AI and features to reduce power consumption.

Announcing the vendor’s latest RAN kit, Huawei Carrier Business Group marketing president Peng Song (pictured) said commercial 5G success would be built on networks which are simplified, smart and eco-friendly.

Among the launches were its third generation massive MIMO antenna, which it claims is the lightest in the industry, upgraded network slicing facilities and equipment to improve spectrum use and transmission across multiple bandwidths.

During the wide-ranging event Huawei also launched a new convergent billing system for operators, while its semiconductor division HiSilicon unveiled its vertical-industry focused 5G module chips and upgrades to its Wi-Fi 6 kit.

HiSilicon’s latest 5G chips are designed for use by industries with specific requirements, with some provisioned to provide low latency and high bandwidth for video displays, and others for industrial IoT devices.

The division also announced new campus connectivity equipment under the HiCampus brand, which executives said improves the propagation of Wi-Fi and 5G mobile coverage, and includes network optimisation and repair tools using AI.