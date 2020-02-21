 Huawei refreshes 5G network kit - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Huawei refreshes 5G network kit

21 FEB 2020

HUAWEI PRODUCT AND SOLUTION LAUNCH 2020, LONDON: Huawei unveiled a number of enhancements and upgrades to its network equipment lines, including improved support for AI and features to reduce power consumption.

Announcing the vendor’s latest RAN kit, Huawei Carrier Business Group marketing president Peng Song (pictured) said commercial 5G success would be built on networks which are simplified, smart and eco-friendly.

Among the launches were its third generation massive MIMO antenna, which it claims is the lightest in the industry, upgraded network slicing facilities and equipment to improve spectrum use and transmission across multiple bandwidths.

During the wide-ranging event Huawei also launched a new convergent billing system for operators, while its semiconductor division HiSilicon unveiled its vertical-industry focused 5G module chips and upgrades to its Wi-Fi 6 kit.

HiSilicon’s latest 5G chips are designed for use by industries with specific requirements, with some provisioned to provide low latency and high bandwidth for video displays, and others for industrial IoT devices.

The division also announced new campus connectivity equipment under the HiCampus brand, which executives said improves the propagation of Wi-Fi and 5G mobile coverage, and includes network optimisation and repair tools using AI.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

China 5G rollouts fall victim to virus

Mobile Mix: The 5G pacesetter

Industry experts urge more 5G collaboration

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The 5G pacesetter

Mobile Mix: Samsung flips the fold

Mobile Mix: Ericsson energises the 5G use case

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association