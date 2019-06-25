 Huawei R&D arm distances itself from China ties - Mobile World Live
Home

Huawei R&D arm distances itself from China ties

25 JUN 2019

Futurewei Technologies, Huawei’s US-based research subsidiary, took steps to separate its operations from its parent, in an apparent attempt to maintain academic partnerships in the country, Reuters reported.

Sources told Reuters Futurewei began using a new, separate IT system and blocked Huawei employees from visiting its US offices. The company also dropped use of Huawei’s name and logo in communications.

Huawei could not immediately be reached for comment on the move.

However, the shift comes as US universities scale back work with the company due to security concerns and its addition to a trade blacklist earlier this year.

As a US company, Futurewei was not included in the ban on doing business with Huawei or its affiliates. It is unclear, though, whether the move to isolate itself will be enough to help Futurewei maintain its US research partnerships.

During a meeting at Huawei headquarters earlier this month, VP of international media affairs Joe Kelly told Mobile World Live the company sent about $300 million to universities to fund new research in 2018.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

