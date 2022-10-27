 Huawei profitability drops as sales stabilise - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
FYUZ 22
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Huawei profitability drops as sales stabilise

27 OCT 2022

Huawei again stemmed its revenue decline, but the under-fire vendor saw its profitability continue to slide in the first three quarters of 2022.

Revenue in the nine-month period dipped 2.2 per cent year-on-year to CNY445.8 billion ($61.8 billion), while its profit margin dropped to 6.1 per cent from 10.2 per cent.

Its earning release didn’t disclose net profit or break down sales by division, but calculations showed Q3 sales were up 6.5 per cent from a year earlier to CNY144.2 million – its first quarterly gain in two years.

In a short statement, rotating chairman Eric Hu noted the fall in its device business continued to slow down, and its ICT infrastructure business maintained steady growth.

He added: “Overall performance was in line with forecast.”

The drop in margin comes two months after Huawei founder and CEO Ren Zhengfei called on employees to focus on improving profit, as he expects global consumption to decline.

H1 revenue dropped 5.9 per cent to CNY301.6 billion.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Huawei veteran Ryan Ding dies

Huawei CEO calls for profit focus as recession looms

Huawei revenue fall slows
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

FYUZ 22: Day 2 Highlights

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

FYUZ 22: Day 1 Highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association