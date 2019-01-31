 Huawei offers Qualcomm respite as revenue retreats - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Huawei offers Qualcomm respite as revenue retreats

31 JAN 2019

Qualcomm scored a small victory in the opening quarter of its fiscal 2019, striking a short-term licensing agreement with Huawei which at least temporarily settled one of two major disputes with its top customers.

In an earnings call for the quarter (covering the three months to 30 December) CFO George Davis revealed Huawei agreed to pay quarterly installments of $150 million until end-June to cover a portion of royalties due. An initial payment was made during Qualcomm’s fiscal Q1, though negotiations for a long-term settlement continue.

The agreement with Huawei marks Qualcomm’s latest resolution of a customer dispute. In January 2018, it inked an amended patent deal with Samsung which included the latter’s withdrawal from a Korea Fair Trade Commission probe into the chip giant’s licensing practices.

Other battles
A series of high-profile rows with Apple remain ongoing, but Qualcomm CEO Steve Mollenkopf hinted an end may be in sight: “We continue to believe that over the course of 2019, we will reach a resolution on the key outstanding issues in our disputes with Apple through settlement or litigation, and we are prepared for both outcomes.”

Mollenkopf added the company remains engaged in settlement talks with the US Federal Trade Commission: this week both parties presented closing arguments in a court case relating to Qualcomm’s business practices.

While the company believes it made strong case at trial, the CEO said Qualcomm would be willing to accept a deal to “remove this risk from the table”.

Financials
Weakness in the smartphone market was reflected in a 22 per cent year-on-year drop in chip shipments to 186 million units.

Revenue fell 20 per cent to $4.8 billion. Net income of $1.1 billion compared with a loss of $6 billion in fiscal Q1 2018.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Facebook results unscathed by scandals

Patterson departs BT with cuts on track

Smartphone market suffers first annual fall

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei maintains Honor in France

Mobile Mix: Huawei in the hot seat

Mobile Mix: What happens at CES…

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association