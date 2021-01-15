 Huawei loses latest Swedish appeal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Huawei loses latest Swedish appeal

15 JAN 2021

Sweden’s Supreme Administrative Court dismissed Huawei’s latest attempt to overturn a ban on operators using its equipment from participating in the country’s 5G auction, clearing the way for sale to resume.

In a brief statement the court threw the case out, stating the appeal against the original decision made under the Electronic Communications Act was inadmissible.

The decision is the latest chapter in Huawei’s legal fight against Sweden’s 5G auction terms, which prohibits bidders from using equipment made by either it or ZTE on security grounds.

Regulator the Swedish Post and Telecom Authority (PTS) had planned to start its 5G auction in November 2020, but was forced to postpone following a court decision to suspend application of some of the terms pending a hearing into them.

After PTS’ terms were cleared by the country’s court of appeal, the auction was rescheduled to begin on 19 January. Huawei’s case dismissed today (15 January) was against this court decision, with other legal action still outstanding on its ban.

Huawei made several statements denying its equipment constituted a security risk. It also found a perhaps unlikely backer against the ban in Ericsson CEO Borje Ekholm, who lobbied a Swedish minister in an attempt to get the divisive auction condition overturned.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

BlackBerry sells smartphone IP to Huawei

La disputa de Huawei con las autoridades suecas por la 5G se agrava

Huawei escalates Sweden 5G ban battle

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association