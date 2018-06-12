Huawei links AI, IoT in digital enterprise update

Huawei used CeBIT 2018 to unveil its latest IoT and artificial intelligence products for enterprises, including a platform targeting the connected car segment.

Qiu Heng, president of global marketing in the Enterprise Business Group (pictured), said the vendor can provide the “industry’s most comprehensive solution” for IoT, comprising the chipset, device, operating system, fixed and wireless networks, and platforms.

Huawei will offer a similar “end-to-end” approach for AI, with partners providing applications, he added.

The executive said IoT and AI are “closely related”. IoT enables monitoring and control of the physical world, while AI can be used to make the process “intelligent and automatic”. Without AI, management tasks have to be undertaken manually, which is laborious and inefficient.

Products

Huawei showcased its M/X series, “the industry’s first AI-enabled software-defined camera”, which can be applied in a range of scenarios and improve image processing capabilities by 25 times.

Among the capabilities touted were environmental adaptive operations, with preset parameter configuration for day, night and weather conditions, which can be applied automatically to improve quality and efficiency. M/X cameras can also be upgraded online rather than manually.

Also announced was an update to the vendor’s OceanConnect IoV [internet of vehicles] Platform. The company said this is a “key ICT infrastructure that enables automotive companies’ digital transformation”, offering four key benefits or “enablers”.

A connectivity element provides what Huawei described as safe and reliable connectivity for vehicles, supporting hundreds of millions of connections and concurrent access from millions of vehicles. It supports private, public and hybrid clouds, and delivers global public cloud capabilities.

The data enabler collects vehicle status and driving behaviour data, and analyses the information to create profiles of drivers and vehicles (which the company tagged “Digital Twins”) in the cloud. This can be used to deliver intelligent content distribution and service recommendations.

Ecosystem enablement comes through separating data assets from services, so automotive companies can “control their digital assets, converge third-party content and applications”.

And evolution enablement comes through interconnection with V2X, so the platform can offer an “intelligent experience for drivers while delivering new levels of safety and efficiency”.

Technology

With regard to connectivity, Huawei upgraded its eLTE-IoT technology to improve performance, covering a radius of 10kms with 10 per cent stronger signals. Latency is reduced by 50 per cent. An eLTE-DSA system uses Discrete Spectrum Aggregation to create larger bandwidths using smaller frequency blocks.

The vendor said it will present more AI products and “launch its flagship digital platform” at its Huawei Connect 2018 event in Shanghai during October.