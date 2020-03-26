 Huawei lifts R&D, braces for financial hit - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE
MWC Shorts
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Huawei lifts R&D, braces for financial hit

26 MAR 2020

Huawei prepared for a financial hit from the Covid-19 (coronavirus) outbreak, as it accelerated its commitment to develop home-grown technologies by boosting R&D spending, The Wall Street Journal reported.

CEO and founder Ren Zhengfei told the newspaper the pandemic forced it to lower its financial targets for 2020, with the extent of the downturn not likely to be clear until the close of Q1 2020 (the company reports 2019 results on 31 March). A decline in smartphone sales outside of China had been offset by strong domestic sales, he said.

More than 90 per cent of its 150,000 domestic employees are back at work, with some of its operations resuming in early February after a government ruling allowed certain critical industries to restart despite a wider shutdown.

Ren insisted the outbreak hasn’t dented its efforts to develop its own technologies and reduce dependence on US imports, South China Morning Post reported.

The Chinese equipment vendor, which faces increased trade restrictions from the US government, said it boosted its 2020 R&D budget by $5 billion to more than $20 billion. Over the Chinese New Year holiday, more than 20,000 scientists and engineers worked overtime on projects aimed at keeping it ahead of the competition, he said.

He told the newspaper the company’s survival is not in doubt, but said the question is whether it can remain the leader “in the next three-to-five years” if it was unable to develop its own technology.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

US politicians seek to put Huawei deals on ice

US seeks solution to Huawei trade extensions

UK government keeps Huawei opposers at bay

Tags

Featured Content

Covid-19 industry impact: LIVE

Interview: MWC20 Barcelona financial package – John Hoffman

Mobile Mix: We’re not talking about cat videos

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association