Huawei, InterDigital settle patent row - Mobile World Live

Huawei and US-based mobile and video technology company InterDigital ended a legal battle over standard-essential patents, agreeing to drop all pending litigation as part of a licensing deal.

The royalty-based deal runs until 31 December 2023, and covers use of InterDigital’s 3G, 4G, 5G, Wi-Fi and HEVC video compression patents in some Huawei terminal products.

In a statement, InterDigital CEO William Merritt said the deal “highlights the strength of our business” and the value of its “contributions to multiple generations of wireless and video standards”.

The move ends a patent row which began in January 2019, when Huawei filed a lawsuit in China alleging InterDigital had refused to licence essential 3G, 4G and 5G technology on FRAND terms.

InterDigital hit back in December 2019, accusing Huawei of patent infringement in litigation filed in the UK.

Both lawsuits will be dismissed.