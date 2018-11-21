English
HomeMBBFORUM18 - News

Huawei highlights five major 5G challenges

21 NOV 2018

LIVE FROM HUAWEI GLOBAL MBB FORUM 2018, LONDON: Ryan Ding, president of Huawei’s Carrier Business Group (pictured) stressed that the industry must address several challenges if 5G is to achieve its potential to create whole new revenue streams around selling low latency services.

In the opening keynote today (21 November), Ding said the expected pace of uptake of 5G would be faster than both 3G and 4G, a factor which makes it essential to swiftly address network deployment challenges.

“The ICT industry is an exciting industry, but our new generation of networks also [mean] we are facing a lot of new challenges,” he noted, highlighting five key areas the company identified as problematic while working with operator partners: the size of Massive MIMO and limitations of traditional technology to support it; acquiring sites to house infrastructure and associated high rental costs; power-inefficient site facilities; inadequate coverage of high-frequency bands; and growing network complexity from simultaneously delivering 2G, 3G, 4G and 5G.

Many of these issues, Ding said, could be solved by adopting newly developed space- and power-efficient network solutions rather than relying on traditional methods.

Fresh approaches
During the session, Ding also noted new opportunities would be opened following the launch of 5G.

“Carriers could begin to explore more and more new business models,” he said adding: “In the past when we looked at business models in the mobile industry, we mainly focused on traffic, connection and you sometimes could monetise the speed.”

“Another key factor we should consider is latency. One business model for latency could be mobile gaming. This is becoming more and more popular. Take for example [a game about] car racing, a few milliseconds could decide victory or defeat. So carriers could offer a lower latency package to users.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

