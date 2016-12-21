English
Huawei discussing Israeli security start-up acquisition

21 DEC 2016
Acquisition talks

China-headquartered Huawei is in talks to acquire HexaTier, an Israeli start-up focussed on security in the cloud, Reuters reported.

According to the news outlet’s sources, Huawei will use the company to set up an R&D centre in Israel with a focus on securing databases in the cloud.

News of the deal comes after Huawei’s CEO Ren Zhengfei reportedly visited Israel several weeks ago.

HexaTier describes itself as a provider of security and compliance services for databases across multiple platforms, including database-as-a-service, private public or hybrid cloud environments, and on premise.

The company employs around 40 staff and is funded by Israeli venture capital to the tune of $14.5 million.

Reuters said the deal is expected to go through soon. A fee was not reported.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

