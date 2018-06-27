English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Global Industry Supporter:
HomeMWCS18 NEWS

Huawei confident 5G will trump 4G on security  

27 JUN 2018

Huawei’s rotating chairman Eric Xu stressed the need for 5G to be developed with privacy, encryption and regulation of personal data firmly in mind, and is confident that the technology will be safer than its 4G predecessor.

Speaking in keynote 2 on the first day of Mobile World Congress Shanghai, Xu said privacy and security are a key concern – and as commercial launch nears – the Chinese vendor is committed to addressing the issue, as well as a number of operator challenges.

He noted that after roughly four decades of mobile development, there were now two business models that needed addressing; the mobile network and the mobile internet, with the latter seeing the biggest threats in terms of privacy and security.

Fair collaboration

Xu added the company would not “blackmail partners” with licencing costs for 5G, while committing to the Fair, Reasonable and Non-Discriminatory (FRAND) principle, which is typically described for patent terms.

“Huawei will strictly follow FRAND and provide support to reduce costs for patents as well as present a transparent patent framework to connect 100s of millions of devices,” he said.

Continuing his presentation on 5G, Xu noted that there may be market watchers still “baffled” about 5G, with regards to its most prominent use case, demand and indeed whether the time is right to launch.

He said Huawei is committed to addressing this issue, stating that the market had changed a lot, particularly in China, which gave weight for 5G launches.

“With 5G, we can satisfy the requirement for volume. 4G quality in China is declining in heavily populated areas. The spectrum is not enough to support traffic consumption and the speed is also not good enough,” he noted.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

China needs better policies to drive 5G ecosystem

Asia to lead on 5G by 2025

LTE data usage from Asia jumps 300%
MWCS18 NEWS

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Episode 3

Mobile Mix: Episode 2

Mobile Mix: Episode 1

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association