Global Industry Supporter:
Home

Huawei chief expects to avoid US sanctions

09 JUL 2018

Huawei’s rotating chairman expressed confidence the company will avoid trade sanctions similar to those which have plagued fellow Chinese vendor ZTE, despite being the subject of a criminal probe by US officials.

Ken Hu told French newspaper Le Journal du Dimanche it would be “hard to imagine” Huawei would be hit by sanctions given what he called its “very efficient” system of export controls. He added the company closely abides by all laws and regulations passed in the US and Europe.

The comments come as Huawei faces a US Department of Justice investigation into whether it violated restrictions on trade with Iran.

A similar investigation into ZTE’s dealings resulted in a seven-year trade ban which almost sank the company before President Trump’s administration struck a settlement deal to let it operate, after paying a $1.4 billion fine and shuffling its leadership.

US companies supply key components to both Huawei and ZTE, making the impact of a potential trade ban devastating. Hu said Huawei’s supply chain is international, but noted the company plans to continue buying US chips this year despite the investigation.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

