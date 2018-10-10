English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Europe 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
MWC Americas 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Huawei chair details operator automation opportunity

10 OCT 2018

LIVE FROM HUAWEI CONNECT 2018, SHANGHAI: The biggest benefit artificial intelligence (AI) technology will bring to mobile operators is autonomous networks, Eric Xu, Huawei’s rotating chairman (pictured), predicted.

Speaking at a press conference after delivering a keynote, Xu said autonomous networks will enable operators to eliminate most, if not all, of their operational and maintenance engineering positions at some point.

“Huawei certainly doesn’t hope for that,” he said, noting that demand for data engineers and scientists will increase as operators need the expertise of these positions to achieve the goal of building fully autonomous networks using AI.

The rotating chairman steered clear of adding detail to ambitious automation plans teased by chief strategy marketing officer William Xu at Huawei’s annual analyst summit in Shenzhen in April.

At the time, the strategy executive said Huawei was working on autonomous networks by adding AI to its network architecture to improve operators’ operational efficiency. The vendor had promised updates on this vision at the current event.

The chairman went on to say the power of advanced AI applications will enable many enterprises to thrive in the face of rapid change and disruption, while others will simply disappear.

“This is a natural phenomenon in business” and the case in past industrial revolutions, he said. For example, when autonomous vehicles become a reality, car insurance companies could disappear as well as many other supporting sectors.

In his morning keynote he announced the launch of Huawei’s full-stack AI portfolio which comprises four layers: chipsets; application enablement; unified training framework; and computing architecture.

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Airtel acquires local AI company AuthMe

China completes key 5G trials

Huawei, ASTRI form C-V2X development group
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Spotlight falls on stateside rural challenge

Mobile Mix: GDPR gripes, AT&T action and 5G phone firsts

Mobile Mix: Holograms, the return of mojos and AI angst

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association