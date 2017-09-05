English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC17 Americas
MWC17 Shanghai
Mobile 360 – Africa 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

Huawei CEO sees future with 5 major clouds

05 SEP 2017

LIVE FROM HUAWEI CONNECT 2017, SHANGHAI: Huawei rotating CEO Guo Ping (pictured) kicked off the event by predicting the speed of digital technology development coupled with rising investment levels will drive massive consolidation and lead to a world with just five cloud networks.

“The cloud is a cornerstone of the intelligent world,” he said in his keynote, adding: “Clouds around the world will begin to converge – becoming more and more centralised. In the future, we predict there will be five major clouds in the world. Huawei will work with our partners to build one of those five clouds.”

Guo said Huawei will build a cloud network based on its own public clouds as well as develop a global cloud alliance with its key telco partners, such as Deutsche Telekom, Telefonica and Orange.

He likened Huawei’s cloud strategy to global airline alliances, which take passengers wherever they need to go in the world: “In future, customers will ask for Huawei Cloud and reach the entire world.”

Guo declined to elaborate when asked during a media briefing about the possible timing of the consolidation and the other likely remaining cloud players.

The CEO emphasised Huawei’s cloud business model is to generate revenue from technology and services, not data: “We do not monetise user data, but allow our partners to take advantage of our technology so they can monetise their data,” he said.

Huawei also announced the launch of its Enterprise Intelligence (EI) cloud services, which it will support with general and scenario-specific options.

Zheng Yelai, president of Huawei’s cloud business unit said: “The combination of Huawei Cloud and EI makes Huawei Cloud more intelligent and will help create greater industry value with new advancements in technology.”

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

Huawei sets Smart Axiata up with 4.5G in Cambodia

Singtel starts Massive MIMO LTE-A upgrade

Chinese smartphone vendors expand global share
Devices

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: Samsung Galaxy Note8 launch

Feature: MWC Shanghai 2017 Day 2 highlights

Interview: Ulf Ewaldsson, Ericsson

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association