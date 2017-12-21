English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2017
Mobile 360 – Europe 2017
Mobile 360 – Mena 2017
Show Dailies
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile World Live TV 2017
Interviews
Features
Event Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Huawei, Baidu sign pact to accelerate AI development

21 DEC 2017

Huawei partnered with Chinese internet giant Baidu to jointly develop an open artificial intelligence (AI) platform and develop features for its next generation of smartphones.

The two plan to create a platform to support developers in delivering a wide range of consumer technologies based around AI, and separately work on voice and image recognition technology for use in Huawei’s smartphones.

In a joint statement, the companies said their upcoming technological developments would allow them to “lead the new era of mobile AI”.

Under the agreement, Baidu and Huawei will also work on an augmented reality platform to support a range of immersive consumer-facing use cases.

The companies said the tie-up would open new possibilities for the development of AI and related technologies, adding: “It will help lay the foundation for a sustainable mobile and AI ecosystem, so that future technology can better understand users, better serve people, and promote better economic and social outcomes around the world.”

“The future is all about smart devices that will actively serve us, not just respond to what we tell them to do,” Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei consumer business group said: “With a strong background in R&D, Huawei will work with Baidu to accelerate innovation in the industry, develop the next generation of smartphones, and provide global consumers with AI that knows you better.”

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Nokia, Huawei ink patent deal

RuralStar – A New Horizon for Rural Mobile Users

Interview: GSMA – Seizing the emerging market opportunity
Huawei MBBF17 Video

Tags

Featured Content

Feature: A smart review of 2017

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day2 highlights

Feature: Huawei MBBF17 Day1 highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2017 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association