Huawei, Baidu sign pact to accelerate AI development

Huawei partnered with Chinese internet giant Baidu to jointly develop an open artificial intelligence (AI) platform and develop features for its next generation of smartphones.

The two plan to create a platform to support developers in delivering a wide range of consumer technologies based around AI, and separately work on voice and image recognition technology for use in Huawei’s smartphones.

In a joint statement, the companies said their upcoming technological developments would allow them to “lead the new era of mobile AI”.

Under the agreement, Baidu and Huawei will also work on an augmented reality platform to support a range of immersive consumer-facing use cases.

The companies said the tie-up would open new possibilities for the development of AI and related technologies, adding: “It will help lay the foundation for a sustainable mobile and AI ecosystem, so that future technology can better understand users, better serve people, and promote better economic and social outcomes around the world.”

“The future is all about smart devices that will actively serve us, not just respond to what we tell them to do,” Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei consumer business group said: “With a strong background in R&D, Huawei will work with Baidu to accelerate innovation in the industry, develop the next generation of smartphones, and provide global consumers with AI that knows you better.”