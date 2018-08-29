Huawei appeals to FTC to skirt US ban

Huawei requested a hearing with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), as it attempts to recruit an ally and combat efforts by US officials to shut it out of the market.

The China-based vendor argued in a filing recent moves by the US Congress and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to ban the use of its telecommunications equipment are unfair and harmful to competition, which will result in less innovation and higher prices for consumers.

It pointed out rural areas could be particularly hard hit by the FCC proposal to prevent companies using government funds to buy its equipment, as many of its 85 wireless and wireline operator partners provide connectivity in underserved areas.

Huawei also reiterated claims it poses a national security threat are unfounded.

If it can convince the FTC its presence in the US is a boon rather than a threat, Huawei said it hopes the agency will intervene on its behalf, using its advisory power to influence decision-making in Congress and at the FCC.

“Although the commission has limited powers to directly remediate overreaching government regulation, Huawei urges the agency to use the powers that it does have – namely the power of evidence, expertise, and persuasion – to prevent an unjust burden on consumers and inefficiencies in US telecommunications markets.”

The move comes as Huawei also faces a ban in Australia: VentureBeat reported in April the vendor also faces turbulent waters in South Korea at at time when operators are upgrading their networks to 5G.

Its absence in key markets could leave the door open for players like Samsung to gain significant share in the network equipment market.