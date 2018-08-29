English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Africa 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Mobile World Congress Shanghai 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Huawei appeals to FTC to skirt US ban

29 AUG 2018

Huawei requested a hearing with the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC), as it attempts to recruit an ally and combat efforts by US officials to shut it out of the market.

The China-based vendor argued in a filing recent moves by the US Congress and the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) to ban the use of its telecommunications equipment are unfair and harmful to competition, which will result in less innovation and higher prices for consumers.

It pointed out rural areas could be particularly hard hit by the FCC proposal to prevent companies using government funds to buy its equipment, as many of its 85 wireless and wireline operator partners provide connectivity in underserved areas.

Huawei also reiterated claims it poses a national security threat are unfounded.

If it can convince the FTC its presence in the US is a boon rather than a threat, Huawei said it hopes the agency will intervene on its behalf, using its advisory power to influence decision-making in Congress and at the FCC.

“Although the commission has limited powers to directly remediate overreaching government regulation, Huawei urges the agency to use the powers that it does have – namely the power of evidence, expertise, and persuasion – to prevent an unjust burden on consumers and inefficiencies in US telecommunications markets.”

The move comes as Huawei also faces a ban in Australia: VentureBeat reported in April the vendor also faces turbulent waters in South Korea at at time when operators are upgrading their networks to 5G.

Its absence in key markets could leave the door open for players like Samsung to gain significant share in the network equipment market.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana joins Mobile World Live as its new US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana comes to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and...

Read more

Related

Intelligence Brief: Who will win at MWC Americas?

Vodacom claims Africa first with Lesotho 5G launch

China warns Australia over 5G vendor ban
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Open Labs, Connected PCs and ‘Closed’ 5G

Mobile Mix: 5G and customer service shake up the US

Mobile Mix: Samsung Note 9 New York launch

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association