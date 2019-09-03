 Huawei aims to become industry inventor - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Africa 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Huawei aims to become industry inventor

03 SEP 2019

LIVE FROM HUAWEI ASIA-PACIFIC INNOVATION DAY, CHENGDU, CHINA: William Xu, president of Huawei’s Institute of Strategic Research (pictured), outlined the company’s ambitious vision to move from mere innovation to breakthrough invention with the goal of addressing the many challenges the industry will face in the next decade.

Xu said the under-fire company will make the transition to Innovation 2.0 by increasing funding for basic research at universities, building joint laboratories and making technological investments in a variety of areas.

In the past it focused on technological and engineering innovations to meet customer needs, he explained. “With Innovation 2.0, we will focus on theoretical breakthroughs and inventions driven by our shared vision for the future. Our efforts will combine industry, academia and venture capital. There is still a long way to go in our journey towards an intelligent world”.

Its vision, for example, he said aims to increase communications and computing capabilities as well as storage density by a factor of 100, and increase battery density tenfold.

“Huawei’s Innovation 2.0 is about open innovation and inclusive development,” he said, adding it will broaden its work with experts from around the world as it invests at least $300 million a year in university research.

Giving an update on its 5G business, Xu said it signed more than 50 commercial contracts and shipped more than 200,000 5G modules, claiming two-thirds of 5G base stations deployed worldwide are from Huawei.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

China Mobile takes long-term approach to 5G

US, Poland make 5G security pledge

Huawei prepares pivotal flagship launch

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Sprinting to the 5G finish line

Mobile Mix: Home is where the 5G is

Mobile Mix: Samsung’s vision of the future

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association