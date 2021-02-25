 HPE targets slice of 5G open RAN - Mobile World Live
Home

HPE targets slice of 5G open RAN

25 FEB 2021

HPE expanded efforts to cash in on operator interest in open RAN, launching a hardware and software stack for 5G.

The Open RAN Solution Stack comprises a new ProLiant DL110 Gen10 Plus server, blueprints for RAN infrastructure, and orchestration and automation software.

It is the first product from the Communications Technology Group (CTG), a new unit also unveiled by the company yesterday (24 February) which combines HPE’s telecom infrastructure and communications software teams.

In a media briefing, CTG VP of communications infrastructure solutions Claus Pedersen said HPE aimed to add value “from a technology and delivery perspective” rather than compete with traditional equipment vendors.

CTG SVP and GM Phil Mottram added it will deliver “tailored infrastructure and service propositions”.

Pedersen said trials of the new stack were already underway, with “several partners” nearing deployments.

The company also revealed Orange was trialling the HPE 5G Core Stack unveiled in March 2020 ahead of an expected deployment.

Back

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

