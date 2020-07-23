 HPE tackles open source nerves - Mobile World Live
Home

HPE tackles open source nerves

23 JUL 2020

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) aimed to build operator confidence around open source products, opening a new 5G lab where they will be able to test kit with different vendors before buying in.

In a statement, the company’s VP and GM of communications and media solutions Phil Mottram acknowledged “doubts still persist about the ability of open 5G technologies to truly replace the old way of building networks”. The lab will help address these by providing a place for ecosystem players to jointly test new products to “ensure that they are ready for mass adoption”, he explained.

The company said work at the lab, situated in the US state of Colorado, will initially focus on trials of new network core technology, including tests of virtual network functions provided by various vendors.

Affirmed Networks, Casa Systems, Intel, Openet, Metaswitch and Red Hat were named as some of the facility’s early backers.

HPE noted it will also offer a remote access option offering access to personnel to manage the lab, and assist with integration and testing.

The company recently ramped its efforts to target operators in light of increased US and global interest in open source infrastructure, unveiling a cloud-native 5G core product in March and partnering with Intel on a software initiative a month later.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

