HPE develops RAN automation software

HPE delved deeper into the mobile market, unwrapping software providing service management and orchestration across traditional, virtualised and open RANs.

The company unveiled HPE RAN Automation, a pre-integrated service management and orchestration (SMO) product delivered as-a-service to manage multi-vendor RAN infrastructures.

HPE RAN Automation builds on 5G software released in 2021 covering network slicing and maintenance.

The latest software covers the top of the network from an orchestration standpoint and the underlying hardware.

AvidThink founder and principal Roy Chua told Mobile World Live HPE was leveraging its “strength in the server market while establishing strategic relationships with operators via control of the orchestration layer”.

Tom Craig, global VP and GM of HPE Communications Technology Group, told press while disaggregated open RAN is the end game for some mobile operators, its automation software works across 2G, 3G, 4G, 5G and virtualised radio networks.

Craig noted the disaggregation of the RAN environment presents an enormous opportunity for vendors and carriers, but disaggregation needs to be done without adding complexity and cost for operators.

To reduce OPEX and complexities, operators want work-load optimised platforms to run virtual RAN software, he added.

Craig stated machine learning and AI-driven management and automation software tools enable end-to-end self-activation in the deployment and configuration of the RAN across multiple vendors, providing operators “the ability to drive innovation without single vendor lock in”.

HPE RAN Automation can be delivered on a public or private cloud, and offers the ability to deploy third-party RAN vDU and vCU network functions.

Stefano Capperi, HPE director of service assurance and RAN automation, argued moving from legacy to fully disaggregated virtual and open RAN will enable operators to optimise resources.

HPE RAN Automation is being tested in a live environment by a tier-one operator and will launch commercially in November.