 Hot Mobile seeks Partner deal - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Hot Mobile seeks Partner deal

29 JAN 2020

Altice Europe’s Israeli subsidiary Hot Mobile made a bid to acquire local rival Partner Communications, in a move to boost the conglomerate’s presence in the country.

In a statement, Altice Europe said it submitted an offer to acquire 100 per cent of Partner Communications, though noted a final decision on the deal is yet to be taken and “it is yet uncertain that any such transaction will be concluded”.

Terms of the offer were not disclosed.

The move sees Altice Europe, which is owned by billionaire Patrick Drahi, show a commitment to its Israel operations, following a period of selling off its non-core assets to cut debt.

Consolidation needed for 5G
The Israeli market experienced a shake-up in 2012, allowing for the entry of a number of new companies, but the move left operators struggling to generate revenue due to increased competition.

In July 2019, the country launched a tender for a 5G auction, due to be held this year, offering a number of incentives to spark investment in new networks.

In comments to Reuters, Barclays analysts Tavy Rosner and Mathieu Robilliard said consolidation would be key in the market “to restore some form of price repair” and fuel investments in both 5G and fibre.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Cellcom to slash jobs as part of restructure

Israel holds incentive-filled 5G tender

Xfone seeks block on shared Cellcom, Golan network

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Orange turns to green

Mobile Mix: Huawei apps push hots up

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Vegas

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association