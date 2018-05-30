HMD refreshes Nokia device line

HMD Global strengthened its Nokia Android portfolio by announcing updates to its Nokia 2, Nokia 3 and Nokia 5 smartphones.

Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer for HMD, said: “With this range, we deliver larger screens, enhanced performance with processor upgrades offering up to 50 per cent higher performance while maintaining the perfect balance with power consumption and stunning designs – all in a segment where consumers often need to compromise.”

Nokia 3.1 and Nokia 5.1 (pictured) will also be available with support for Google’s Android One programme, offering an unadulterated version of the platform, with the promise of three years of security patches and two years of OS updates.

Nokia 2.1, on the other hand, supports Android Oreo (Go edition), designed for smartphones with 1GB of RAM or less, which the vendor said delivers “a smooth Android experiences, more storage out of the box, and consuming less data”.

The launches come shortly after HMD secured $100 million in funding to support it in its efforts to push the Nokia brand back toward the top of the mobile market.

Specifications

Nokia 2.1 is described by the vendor as “the 2-day battery life smartphone”, and the 4,000mAh battery is said to charge more quickly than before. The 5.5-inch HD screen is 20 per cent larger than before, and the device also has dual stereo speakers.

It is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 425 chip, which gives 50 per cent faster and smother performance. Available in blue/copper, blue/silver, and grey/silver, it also has 5MP front and 8MP rear cameras.

Nokia 3 has been “the most successful model in the line-up of Nokia smartphones”. The company said Nokia 3.1 is its “most affordable 18:9 smartphone”, with 5.2-inch HD+ display.

It is powered by an octacore MediaTek chip, with twice the processor cores of its predecessor, and comes with 2GB RAM/16GB storage or 3GB/32GB versions. Available in blue/copper, black/chrome and white/iron the device has a 13MP main camera with autofocus.

Nokia 5.1 is apparently “understated, compact and effortlessly stylish”. It has a 0.3-inch bigger display (5.5-inch full HD+ with 18:9 ratio) and is 2mm narrower.

The device has a MediaTek Helio P18 octacore processor, which is said to deliver “a smoother all-round performance that is 40 per cent faster and more powerful” than the previous generation, with either 2GB/16GB or 3GB/32GB options. It has 16MP rear camera and the fingerprint sensor has moved to the rear.

Nokia 2.1 will be available from July 2018, for a “global average retail price” of $115. Nokia 3.1 will be available from June 2018, for €139; Nokia 5.1 will join the range in July 2018, for €189.