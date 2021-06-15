HMD deepens Nokia alliance into IoT - Mobile World Live

HMD Global bolstered its partnership with Nokia and struck a collaboration with consultancy CGI to boost its enterprise IoT offering, in a bid to meet growing demand from customers for 5G and global connectivity systems.

The updated partnership involves HMD Global employing Nokia’s Worldwide IoT Network Grid Technology (WING) technology, a managed connectivity service enabling operators and MVNOs to support enterprise customers with connectivity and device management across borders, networks and use cases.

HMD Global, which is the exclusive licensee of Nokia-branded smartphones, explained its HMD Connect Pro enterprise connectivity system allowed businesses to manage tens of thousands of connected devices through a management portal.

Its latest collaboration with Nokia will enable HMD Global to provide businesses with real-time visibility into the status of all connected devices and IoT assets, manage SIM cycles and ensure they are secured at all times.

In a further boost to its IoT ambitions, the partnership with IT consulting company CGI will provide HMD Global device data analytics and cloud technology.

The collaboration will extend further into tapping into CGI’s enterprise products.

Markus Olenius, VP advanced analytics solutions at CGI Finland, said it had witnessed increased use of advanced analytics across industries, which together with AI had become “central” to advancing enterprises’ business strategies.