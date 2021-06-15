 HMD deepens Nokia alliance into IoT - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Themed Week
MWC SHANGHAI 2021
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

HMD deepens Nokia alliance into IoT

15 JUN 2021

HMD Global bolstered its partnership with Nokia and struck a collaboration with consultancy CGI to boost its enterprise IoT offering, in a bid to meet growing demand from customers for 5G and global connectivity systems.

The updated partnership involves HMD Global employing Nokia’s Worldwide IoT Network Grid Technology (WING) technology, a managed connectivity service enabling operators and MVNOs to support enterprise customers with connectivity and device management across borders, networks and use cases.

HMD Global, which is the exclusive licensee of Nokia-branded smartphones, explained its HMD Connect Pro enterprise connectivity system allowed businesses to manage tens of thousands of connected devices through a management portal.

Its latest collaboration with Nokia will enable HMD Global to provide businesses with real-time visibility into the status of all connected devices and IoT assets, manage SIM cycles and ensure they are secured at all times.

In a further boost to its IoT ambitions, the partnership with IT consulting company CGI will provide HMD Global device data analytics and cloud technology.

The collaboration will extend further into tapping into CGI’s enterprise products.

Markus Olenius, VP advanced analytics solutions at CGI Finland, said it had witnessed increased use of advanced analytics across industries, which together with AI had become “central” to advancing enterprises’ business strategies.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Nokia strikes Turkish private 5G deal

AT&T, Nokia complete C-Band calls

Nokia, Qualcomm, UScellular boost mmWave range

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Harmony through song

Mobile Mix: Buzzing for Barcelona

Mobile Mix: AI, Android and open RAN

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association