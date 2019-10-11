 HMD, Gigaset back Google in EC court battle - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Shanghai
Mobile 360 Eurasia 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

HMD, Gigaset back Google in EC court battle

11 OCT 2019

Google received a boost in its fight against a €4.3 billion fine levied by the European Commission (EC), as a court gave permission for phone makers Gigaset and HMD Global to defend the search giant in the upcoming lawsuit.

The US company is appealing both the penalty and an order to drop anti-competitive business practices, which the EC levied in July 2018 after ruling the company had abused the dominant position of its operating system. It said Google pre-installed the Chrome browser and search app on devices running Android, helping it cement its position in general internet search.

Reuters reported Gigaset and HMD Global had been cleared to participate in the legal fight by the EU’s General Court in Luxembourg. The court case is due to take place in 2020.

Google will also be backed by tech lobby group the Application Developers Alliance, along with browser company Opera Software, and the Computer and Communications Industry Association, of which the search giant is a member.

The EC, meanwhile, will be supported by lobby group Fairsearch (which first complained about Google’s practices), European search engines Seznam and Qwant, and two German publishing companies.

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Mobile Mix: The 5G Russian Revolution

EC warns on state-backed threats to 5G

Google issues digital health mandate for Android
Apps

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: The 5G Russian Revolution

Feature video: Mobile 360 Eurasia highlights

Mobile Mix: Need for Swede

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association