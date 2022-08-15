 Hi-Rez Studios takes Verizon 5G gaming to next level - Mobile World Live
Home

Hi-Rez Studios takes Verizon 5G gaming to next level

15 AUG 2022

Verizon deepened its moves into the gaming sector, unveiling a 5G connectivity collaboration with Hi-Rez Studios covering one of the developer’s latest titles as it highlights the potential to bring console-style gaming to mobile.

Much of Verizon’s latest pitch appears to be the fast data rates players of Rogue Company Elite can access when downloading a graphics package on its 5G infrastructure, a feature which goes live today (15 August).

But the operator also stated it is working with Hi-Rez Studios to explore how they could employ its 5G network to improve users’ experience of mobile gaming, a sector Verizon identified as a target earlier this year.

Erin McPherson, head of consumer content and partnerships at Verizon, stated the Hi-Rez Studios deal is an example of how its 5G network can enable games to be swiftly downloaded and streamed, bringing “the ability to play data-intensive, multiplayer games typically reserved for consoles on your mobile phone”.

Customers in loyalty programme Verizon Up are being offered various rewards in Hi-Rez Studios games, including an offer where the first 10,000 iOS and 20,000 Android users to sign up will get access to a beta version of Rogue Company Elite from later this month.

Verizon highlighted its gaming ambitions last month through a deal to bring titles from Microsoft’s Xbox console to its 5G customers.

Author

Michael Carroll

Michael doesn’t want to admit that he has been a journalist and editor for close to 20 years covering a diverse set of subjects including shipping and shipbuilding, fixed and mobile telecoms, and motorcycling...More

AppLovin launches $17.5B bid for gaming rival

Verizon extends reach of emergency THOR vehicle

Verizon gears up fibre core for 5G surge

