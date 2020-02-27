 HERE unveils mapping tool to speed up 5G deployment - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 Los Angeles
Mobile 360 MENA 2019
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

HERE unveils mapping tool to speed up 5G deployment

27 FEB 2020

Mapping company HERE Technologies unveiled a platform it claimed can accelerate the deployment of 5G networks by improving processes around locating equipment, potentially removing major hurdles related to planning permission and costs.

In a statement, HERE Technologies said it is partnering with Nokia and telecoms software company Kinetica to integrate location data from its Geodata Models platform into their network planning and design solutions.

Geodata Models depicts scalable 3D representations of objects including buildings, trees and lampposts, to enable RF engineers to remotely survey and plan installation of 5G antennas.

HERE Technologies explained mmWave (24GHz to 100GHz) 5G frequencies are more vulnerable to obstruction from objects such as buildings and billboards, and cannot travel as far mid-band 4G waves. It argued “network operators require a much higher level of location precision and scalability” when installing antennas, and may have to install ten-times more 5G sites per square km compared with 4G networks as a result.

Giovanni Lanfranchi, HERE Technologies CTO, said the platform “provides the detail mobile network operators need to accelerate the design, deployment and benefit of 5G networks worldwide”.

HERE Technologies was acquired by automotive giants Audi, BMW and Daimler, from Nokia in 2015.

Back

Author

Manny Pham

Manny joined Mobile World Live in September 2019 as a reporter based in London. He has previous experience in telecoms having worked for B2B publication Mobile News for three years where he climbed up to the position of Features Editor....

Read more

Related

Nokia tight-lipped on asset sale, restructure rumours

Telstra preps for 26GHz trials

CBRS Alliance finalises 3.5GHz 5G spec

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: The “alternative” MWC20 wrapup show

Panel: 2020 GLOMO Awards highlights

Feature video: Huawei Mate Xs launch highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association