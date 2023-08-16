Helium Mobile offers $5 unlimited tariff in Miami

Nova Labs launched its Helium Mobile service in Miami, Florida, offering unlimited talk, text and data for $5 per month contract-free as part of a plan to provision wireless services using customer hotspots.

Boris Renski, wireless GM for Nova Labs, stated Miami is the ideal launch city for the mobile service due to a large network in the area.

He also cited Miami’s position as home to an “immense crypto development”.

The service will be available in additional metro markets later this year.

Nova Labs was an early pioneer in the decentralised wireless service sector for LoRA-based IoT.

Its mobile service is offered on the Helium Network, which uses approved customer hotspots.

Nova Labs hopes to lure customers to its network by offering cryptocurrency tokens and other rewards.

In 2022, the company signed a five-year MVNO deal with T-Mobile US to provide fallback coverage.