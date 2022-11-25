 Helios Towers edges closer to Omantel asset buy - Mobile World Live
Home

Helios Towers edges closer to Omantel asset buy

25 NOV 2022

Helios Towers all but completed a deal to acquire passive infrastructure assets from operator Omantel, announcing necessary regulatory closing conditions had been satisfied.

The tower company stated it anticipated the deal would close at some point this month, more than a year-and-a-half after the agreement was struck.

Helios Towers will take over Omantel’s passive portfolio of nearly 3,000 sites in a $575 million deal, as part of push around the Middle East and delivering on geographic expansion targets through to 2025.

In June, Helios Towers recruited local investment fund Rakiza Telecommunication Infrastructure to take a minority stake in a new venture formed to house the assets it is buying from Omantel.

Rakiza agreed a deal to acquire a 30 per cent stake in the holding company for $172.5 million, 30 per cent of the overall $575 million purchase price.

When the Oman deal completes it will add to Helios Towers’ portfolio of tower assets in Tanzania, Democratic Republic of Congo, Congo Brazzaville, Ghana, South Africa, Senegal, Madagascar and Malawi.

Helios Towers’ strategy revolves around buying towers held by single operators and providing services to all players in the markets.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

