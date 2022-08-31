 Harmoni Towers boosts US presence - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

Harmoni Towers boosts US presence

31 AUG 2022

Harmoni Towers moved to purchase assets from a private equity company as part of a plan to become the fifth-largest tower player in the US.

Harmoni Towers, a portfolio company of Palistar Capital, struck a deal to buy tower platform company Parallel Infrastructure from funds managed by affiliates of Apollo Global Management.

Financial terms of the deal, which is slated to be finished in the third quarter of 2022, weren’t available.

The combined company will have more than 2,000 built and in-construction towers across the US in 41 states. It will also have the capacity to build hundreds of new towers each year in all regions of the country.

With a boost to its assets, Harmoni Towers is looking to usurp United States Cellular, currently ranked as the fifth-largest tower company by website Wireless Estimator.

American Tower, Crown Castle, SBA Communications, and Vertical Bridge, in that order, hold down the top-four spots.

Long-term view
In 2020, Apollo bought Parallel through a corporate carve-out transaction via its second flagship infrastructure fund. As part of its value creation plan, Apollo stood up the business as an independent tower platform and then doubled its size during the ensuing two years.

Harmoni Towers, which was known as Uniti Towers prior to a name change in 2020, has more than 1,000 sites built or in development.

Omar Jaffrey, managing partner and founder of Palistar, stated it to commit $1 billion for the construction of additional Harmoni towers.

Back

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

Tags

Featured Content

Samsung makes foldable push and BT targets private 5G gold

Mobile Mix: Singapore Sling

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association