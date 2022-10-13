GTT launches FWA service for US enterprises

Managed network service provider GTT Communications moved to tap demand for 5G-based internet connectivity with the launch of a fixed wireless access (FWA) service for enterprises operating in the US.

GTT Communications stated its 5G product can serve as a primary, supplemental, or back-up internet connection. The service uses a premise-based Cradlepoint modem equipped with dual SIM cards from Verizon and T-Mobile US to switch to the network providing the best performance at a given time.

The FWA service is available across both operators’ footprints. It can also be used to automatically back up applications. GTT Communications stated 5G FWA could be as a primary connection by retailers, and a supplement or back up to wide area networks in offices.

GTT Communications cited Gartner estimates 5G enterprise FWA revenue will grow at a CAGR of 177 per cent between 2021 and 2025, hitting $3.6 billion.

A GTT Communications representative told Mobile World Live the service could also act as an underlay to any SD-WAN offering.