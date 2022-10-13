 GTT launches FWA service for US enterprises - Mobile World Live
Home

GTT launches FWA service for US enterprises

13 OCT 2022

Managed network service provider GTT Communications moved to tap demand for 5G-based internet connectivity with the launch of a fixed wireless access (FWA) service for enterprises operating in the US.

GTT Communications stated its 5G product can serve as a primary, supplemental, or back-up internet connection. The service uses a premise-based Cradlepoint modem equipped with dual SIM cards from Verizon and T-Mobile US to switch to the network providing the best performance at a given time.

The FWA service is available across both operators’ footprints. It can also be used to automatically back up applications. GTT Communications stated 5G FWA could be as a primary connection by retailers, and a supplement or back up to wide area networks in offices.

GTT Communications cited Gartner estimates 5G enterprise FWA revenue will grow at a CAGR of 177 per cent between 2021 and 2025, hitting $3.6 billion.

A GTT Communications representative told Mobile World Live the service could also act as an underlay to any SD-WAN offering.

Author

Mike Robuck

Mike Robuck is the U.S. Editor at Mobile World Live. He joined the Mobile World Live staff in February of 2022. Prior to joining GSMA, he was editor of FierceTelecom and of Light Reading’s Telco Transformation microsite. He has a...

Read more

