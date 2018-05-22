English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile World Congress 2018
DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION WORLD
MOBILE 360 – PRIVACY & SECURITY 2018
Show Daily
MWC17
MWL TV 2017
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
All
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Features
Keynotes
Webinars
Insight
All
Whitepapers
Webinars
Reports
e-Books
Case Studies
CEO
Partner
Showfloor
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

GSMA warns against inconsistent EU privacy rules

22 MAY 2018

Three days before the EU’s vaunted General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR) comes into force, mobile trade association the GSMA called for a similar approach to be adopted in an update to privacy rules applicable to operators.

GDPR imposes new rules on companies’ storage, and use, of consumer data within the EU. The association said while this legislation struck the right balance between being pro-industry and pro-privacy, proposed separate rules applicable to mobile operators placed an unfair burden.

The GSMA added operators were already subject to a greater number of regulations than other companies operating in the digital space, an inconsistency which should be addressed in new e-privacy regulation (ePR) currently working its way through the European Council.

ePR is a proposal put forward by the European Commission to replace the existing e-privacy directive. The new legislation covers the provision of digital services, but is also designed to take into account new technologies – such as the IoT – which have emerged since the adoption of the e-privacy directive in 2002. Plans to update the directive in 2016 placed operators and internet companies at loggerheads.

Damaging
GSMA chief regulatory officer John Giusti (pictured) said: “The specific obligations imposed by the European Commission’s current proposal for the ePR would be detrimental to the mobile industry’s ability to innovate and invest in future technologies, such as 5G, the IoT, [artificial intelligence] AI and big data.”

“Data privacy regulation is essential, but fair competition and consumer protection require the consistent application of privacy regulations,” he added.

The association argues ePR proposals impose too many restrictions on the way operators can use metadata, which could prevent legitimate, unobtrusive use of information and – as a result – hold back innovation, negatively impacting society and the wider economy.

“Europe needs greater alignment between the ePR and the GDPR to support individuals’ fundamental rights, while permitting technological developments and spurring investment. Otherwise, this lack of consistency in European privacy regulation could harm consumers’ interests in the long term by denying them the potential benefits of new communications services in the future,” Giusti concluded.

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Central America needs action to close 4G gap

GSMA eyes further RCS growth amid Japan launch

US probes accusations of collusion in eSIM proposals

Tags

Featured Content

Digital Transformation World – full coverage

MWL TV – Closing montage

Feature: MWC18 Week in review

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2018 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association