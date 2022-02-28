 GSMA, Telefonica bosses call for digital shake-up - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMWCB 22 News

GSMA, Telefonica bosses call for digital shake-up

28 FEB 2022

GSMA director general Mats Granryd (pictured) emphasised the need for authorities to release timely and affordably priced spectrum to stimulate rapid and sustainable growth of 5G and the transformative use cases it will support.

Opening the keynote programme, the executive noted almost 80 per cent of 5G launches used mid-band spectrum, cited as being vital for citywide capacity, but added the use of mmWave would provide the fastest speeds in densely populated areas such as industrial parks and sports arenas.

Pointing to the growth of 5G connections, which are predicted to reach 1 billion by the end of 2022, he noted the GSMA had produced a series of 5G transformation case studies covering the technology’s use for drones, construction, smart cities and windfarms.

Discussing the myriad of 5G use cases, Granryd said: “This is a frontier area of growth, with so many opportunities”, adding: “Of course it’s a joint effort, governments and policy makers must be informed and encouraged to support the rapid and sustainable growth of 5G.”

Alongside the prospects of the network technology, he highlighted continued efforts to address the usage gap with more than 3 billion people not using mobile broadband.

“The good news is that the coverage gap is being reduced,” Granryd said. “Over the last five years, 1.4 billion more people have been covered by mobile broadband and only 450 million remain.

New era
Adding to this call, Jose Maria Alvarez-Pallete, chairman and CEO, Telefonica, stressed that we were now living in a new era. “The changes that are already underway are expected to be 4x what happened during the years of the industrial revolution.”

“Everything is happening at an amazing speed. Huge change is happening, and more is coming. A new immersive world is almost here, which is causing mind-blowing disruption. The new technologies will redefine how we work and live, and we’re looking at the possibility of the truly autonomous network.”

To deliver this super-connectivity, a new framework was needed, said the Telefonica exec. “A hyper-sector collaboration which delivers value to all, so everyone can gain a fair return. We’re not asking for privileges, but justice. We’re asking for framework that protects all digital citizens.”

“Data traffic is growing by 50 per cent annually, and this is a daunting challenge giving the investment commitments needed to support this growth. There should be no distinction to those that have access to the digital world and those who do not – we need a new social contract.”

Additional reporting by Paul Rasmussen.

Back

Author

Chris Donkin

Chris joined the Mobile World Live team in November 2016 having previously worked at a number of UK media outlets including Trinity Mirror, The Press Association and UK telecoms publication Mobile News. After spending 10 years in journalism, he moved...

Read more

Related

Industry chiefs unite in troubled times

Mobile operators face $600B capex by 2025
MWCB 22 News

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Day 1 highlights

Feature video: MWC Barcelona 2022 Preview

Mobile Mix: Barcelona bound

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association