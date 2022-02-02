GSMA strikes deal to boost 5G industrial manufacturing

The GSMA signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the 5G Alliance for Connected Industries and Automation (5G-ACIA) to collaborate on industrial manufacturing, pushing the wider goal of advancing adoption of IoT across the sector.

In a statement, the GSMA indicated the pair plan to collaborate on industrial manufacturing needs and requirements covering networks, devices, applications, infrastructure options and models.

The duo aim to use the MoU to strengthen an existing relationship and share views on migration paths, interoperability and defining device manufacturing requirements.

GSMA noted potential benefits for the wider goals of 5G IoT for Manufacturing, an initiative to advance global adoption by bringing together enterprises, network operators and other related players.

Its aim is to explore how 5G IoT can benefit manufacturing globally, identify challenges and opportunities, and encourages best practices.

GSMA CTO Alex Sinclair commented the collaboration with 5G-ACIA would help to advance 5G manufacturing and industrial automation, redefining the benefits of partnering with mobile operators.

“Our overall goal is to bring together trusted, strategic partners for better production quality, flexibility, efficiency and sustainability. Enabling our members to work closely with the members of 5G-ACIA will support significant progress.”