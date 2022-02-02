 GSMA strikes deal to boost 5G industrial manufacturing - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC22 Themed Week
MWC Los Angeles 2021
MWC21 Barcelona
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
Relive MWL TV @ MWC21 Barcelona
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

GSMA strikes deal to boost 5G industrial manufacturing

02 FEB 2022

The GSMA signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the 5G Alliance for Connected Industries and Automation (5G-ACIA) to collaborate on industrial manufacturing, pushing the wider goal of advancing adoption of IoT across the sector.

In a statement, the GSMA indicated the pair plan to collaborate on industrial manufacturing needs and requirements covering networks, devices, applications, infrastructure options and models.

The duo aim to use the MoU to strengthen an existing relationship and share views on migration paths, interoperability and defining device manufacturing requirements.

GSMA noted potential benefits for the wider goals of 5G IoT for Manufacturing, an initiative to advance global adoption by bringing together enterprises, network operators and other related players.

Its aim is to explore how 5G IoT can benefit manufacturing globally, identify challenges and opportunities, and encourages best practices.

GSMA CTO Alex Sinclair commented the collaboration with 5G-ACIA would help to advance 5G manufacturing and industrial automation, redefining the benefits of partnering with mobile operators.

“Our overall goal is to bring together trusted, strategic partners for better production quality, flexibility, efficiency and sustainability. Enabling our members to work closely with the members of 5G-ACIA will support significant progress.”

Back

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

El presidente ejecutivo de Telefónica presidirá la GSMA

Telefonica chief named next GSMA chair

Mobile Mix: Barcelona bound
Featured Content

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Barcelona bound

Mobile Mix: Viva Las DeGrasse

Mobile Mix: 2021 and out

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association