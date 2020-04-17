 GSMA scraps MWC Shanghai 2020 - Mobile World Live
Home

GSMA scraps MWC Shanghai 2020

17 APR 2020

Industry association the GSMA pulled the plug on MWC Shanghai 2020, cancelling its second major event of the year due to concerns about Covid-19 (coronavirus).

The event was originally scheduled to run 30 June through 2 July, with more than 75,000 attendees and 500-plus exhibitors expected.

In lieu of the main event, the GSMA said it plans to work with government and health officials to identify suitable dates and venues to hold regional conferences in China in the second half of 2020. It added it will “confirm the feasibility” of these plans “in the coming months”.

“We look forward to continuing to engage in the region throughout the year and in the build-up to MWC Shanghai 2021.”

The move comes after the GSMA in February was forced to cancel MWC Barcelona 2020, as the spread of Covid-19 made it impossible to hold the event as planned.

It later offered a compensation package for exhibitors which had signed up for the event, and signed a contract with local partners ensuring MWC will be held in Barcelona at least until 2024.

Plans for the third event in the MWC 2020 series, MWC Los Angeles in October, remain unchanged at this time.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

