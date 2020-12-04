 GSMA makes global digital inclusion push - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

GSMA makes global digital inclusion push

04 DEC 2020

Industry group GSMA outlined a framework for increasing digital inclusion for persons with disabilities, urging the industry to address current barriers around using mobile-enabled products and services.

Marking the UN International Day of Persons with Disabilities (3 December), the GSMA launched Principles for Driving the Digital Inclusion of Persons with Disabilities, which aims to close “the mobile disability gap”.

The initiative calls for action around embracing inclusivity at every level of an organisation in the industry and removing any barriers to accessing mobile products and services by placing “persons with disabilities at the heart of the design process”.

Mats Granryd, director general of the GSMA (pictured), explained it is “time for the mobile industry to take steps to ensure our products and services are accessible, unlocking the power of connectivity so that all people thrive”.

The Association noted mobile phones are “cost-effective tools to enable greater inclusion and participation for persons with disabilities”, as they can combine multiple assistive technologies in a single device.

Research by the GSMA in low- and middle-income countries found persons with disabilities were less likely to own smartphones and use mobile internet than those without disabilities.

The framework has already been signed by a number of operators including Dialog Axiata, Optus, Orange, Safaricom and Telefonica.

Back

Author

Yanitsa Boyadzhieva

Yanitsa joins Mobile World Live as a Reporter based in London. She has more than 5 years’ experience at various media outlets in her home country Bulgaria. She started her career as a political reporter, followed by taking editor roles...

Read more

Related

GSMA chief urges LatAm to rally behind 5G

El consejero delegado de Orange, reelegido presidente de la GSMA

Orange CEO re-elected as GSMA chair

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G tipped for tat

Mobile Mix: Thrive and Drive

Mobile Mix: 6G! (No, it’s not a typo)

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2020 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association