HomeMWC17

GSMA launches first annual report on humanitarian connectivity

28 FEB 2017

The GSMA unveiled its first Humanitarian Connectivity Charter report, which highlights efforts made by mobile network operator (MNO) signatories to support disaster preparedness and response activities around the world during 2016.

As well as monitoring progress made in tackling humanitarian emergencies, the annual report highlights the critical role of the mobile industry in supporting resilience.

The GSMA said it would use the inaugural report as a baseline against which to measure progress in the coming years.

“We launched the Humanitarian Connectivity Charter two years ago and since that time, mobile has played an important role in how the global community responds to crises, facilitating advancements in early warning systems, reuniting loved ones, and connecting affected populations to information and assistance,” said Mats Granryd, director general, GSMA.

“The Charter has been an important platform for supporting our industry’s commitment to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, whether addressing natural disasters or the effects of war and conflict. We thank the many organisations supporting the Charter over the past two years and look forward to expanding its impact in the years to come.”

Among the MNOs flagged for humanitarian work during 2016 were Asiacell, Claro, CNT, Movistar Ecuador, Ncell, NTT Docomo, Turkcell and Zain.

The GSMA also announced a new humanitarian supporter of the Charter, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees, which joins 108 MNO members and six endorsing humanitarian and technical partners.

The Charter’s signatories have potential to reach 1.3 billion people.

Ken Wieland

