HomeMBBFORUM18 - News

GSMA head calls for digital era regulations

20 NOV 2018

LIVE FROM HUAWEI GLOBAL MBB FORUM 2018, LONDON: Operators are set to invest $500 billion worldwide in mobile capex between now and 2020, but GSMA director general Mats Granryd (pictured) argued this will only be possible if regulations fit for the digital age are in place.

Speaking in a keynote, Granryd explained such substantial investment requires “an environment that provides higher levels of certainty and consistency,” including the timely release of harmonised spectrum; approval of consolidation to drive investment while maintaining effective competition; and the ability to harmonise international privacy and data protection rules.

Granryd also believes 5G and artificial intelligence (AI) are “mega trends” which will usher in a new era for the mobile industry: “This era will be defined by highly contextualised and personalised experiences, delivered as and when you want them.”

GSMA Intelligence forecasts that by 2025, there will be 1.3 billion 5G connections worldwide and not only will consumers enjoy “exciting, immersive experiences” via the next-generation technology, but for enterprises, network slicing will be a key solution to deliver smart capabilities.

“We can create multiple virtual networks, addressing different market segments and use cases,” he said.

As for AI, he stated it “goes beyond us as individuals – it is transforming industries. Self-driving cars are a great example, where AI will help to process the enormous quantities of data gathered.”

Author

Saleha Riaz

Saleha joined Mobile World Live in October 2014 as a reporter and works across all e-newsletters - creating content, writing blogs and reports as well as conducting feature interviews...More

Read more

