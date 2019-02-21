 GSMA hails rapid LPWA network uptake - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWC19 – Barcelona
MWC19 – Keynotes
MWC19 Studio-Stream
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

GSMA hails rapid LPWA network uptake

21 FEB 2019

Low Power Wide Area (LPWA) networks are now globally available on licensed spectrum in 49 markets around the world following launches on both LTE-M and NB-IoT technology by 50 different mobile operators, the GSMA announced.

In a statement ahead of MWC19 Barcelona, the mobile industry association provided an update on current uptake of LPWA, stating there have been 93 launches of NB-IoT and LTE-M networks so far, with coverage expected to reach 93 per cent of the world’s largest IoT markets by Q2.

By 2025, GSMA Intelligence forecast there will be 3.5 billion cellular IoT connections, 1.9 billion of which will be on licensed LPWA technology.

Breaking out the two major technologies, GSMA said there have been 68 NB-IoT launches in 45 markets and 25 launches of LTE-M networks in 19 markets.

Upon initial launch of LPWA networks in 2017, NB-IoT proved to be the technology of choice in Europe while major players in North America pursued LTE-M. However, some operators have recently said they are also switching on LTE-M to run alongside NB-IoT, including European giants Vodafone Group and Deutsche Telekom.

Alex Sinclair, CTO of the GSMA, said the speed at which the networks “have been standardised and deployed around the world is staggering”.

“They are now available in every major IoT market encouraging the development of innovative new products and services across a wide range of sectors.”

He added that the market clearly sees the benefits of solutions in licensed spectrum, which offer “flexibility, adaptability, security and lower cost”.

“They are also future-proofed for the 5G era and will support and co-exist with other 5G technologies,” he added.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

Spark takes LTE-M national

GSMA urges balance in network security reviews

MWC19 Barcelona: Official Preview Video
Featured Content

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G hits the catwalk

Mobile Mix: Moto in the Big Apple

MWC19 Barcelona: Official Preview Video

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association