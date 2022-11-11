GSMA hails operator sustainability progress

The GSMA highlighted the mobile industry’s strides in prioritising climate action, with its latest research showing an increased use of renewable energy sources to power networks.

In a statement, the industry group noted the amount of renewable electricity used had increased in the 12 months since the COP26 summit in November 2021, as operators work to meet a United Nations’ net zero target by 2050.

A renewable energy survey conducted by the GSMA found operators had made significant progress, upping their use of renewable energy through a range of approaches including power purchase agreements and renewable energy certificates from suppliers.

The survey garnered responses from 33 operators in 86 markets, accounting for around half of all global mobile connections.

It showed operators in Europe and North America had more ready access to renewable energy sources, with the situation in Africa, the Middle East, Asia and South America more challenging due to a lack of regulatory guidance, limitations on power grid deployments and an uneven playing field for greener suppliers.

The GSMA called for collaboration between public and private sectors to advance the industry’s green goals.

CRO John Giusti stated acheiving the targets “will require reducing regulatory barriers, supporting market-based mechanisms to access renewable electricity and incentivising investment in new renewable power generation”.