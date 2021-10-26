 North American 5G connections to soar - GSMA - Mobile World Live
HomeMWC LA 21 News

North American 5G connections to soar – GSMA

26 OCT 2021

LIVE FROM MWC21 LOS ANGELES: Industry group GSMA put a spotlight on the resilience demonstrated by the mobile sector during the ongoing Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, highlighting progress made towards digital transformation through accelerated 5G uptake in North America.

In the 2021 North America Edition of the GSMA’s Mobile Economy report series, released today (26 October), the industry group predicted the next-generation technology to reach nearly 270 million mobile connections in North America by the end of 2025, representing almost two-thirds of the region’s total.

The GSMA forecast operators in the region will pour $300 billion into their networks between 2020 and 2025, 98 per cent of which will go to 5G.

In an accompanying statement, GSMA director general Mats Granryd called for celebration of “the resilience and progress the industry has made despite a time of extraordinary challenges”, as the sector focuses efforts to advance connectivity.

GSMA Ltd CEO John Hoffman added industry prospects remain strong as operators continue to accelerate network transformation strategies.

“The past 18 months challenged us all personally and professionally. Through it all, mobile technology demonstrated resilience and continued to innovate and contribute to the social issues of our time”.

Further steps
The GSMA argued backing is required for economic growth, and to speed investments and innovation to unlock the full potential of the next-generation technology.

It ranked open RAN and 5G coverage among the top priorities, with virtualisation and security described as “critical” for core networks.

The findings also highlighted a need for accelerated measures to ensure RAN equipment interoperability, security and reliability, alongside sufficient systems integration capabilities and skills.

