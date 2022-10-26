GSMA hails Africa mobile momentum

MWC AFRICA: KIGALI: GSMA stated connectivity played a crucial role in the post-pandemic economic recovery of Sub-Saharan Africa, as the region closes in of half of the population being subscribed and connected to mobile services.

In the GSMA’s latest mobile economy report for Sub-Saharan Africa, it said 515 million people are connected to mobile services, representing 46 per cent of the population.

This is predicted to rise to 50 per cent in 2025, with around 100 million new subscribers on-board in three years.

The findings further revealed networked connectivity enhanced new digital innovations integral to the local economy, with the mobile ecosystem supporting more than 3.2 million jobs and “made significant contributions with $16 billion raised through taxes last year”.

Countries in Sub-Saharan Africa would also see significant improvements in economic growth given high mobile penetration rates and “increased take-up of mobile services”, an outlook that may further the mobile industry’s contribution to public sector with the report forecasting a rise to $65 billion (to almost $155 billion)” by 2025.

5G sees traction

5G networks have also gained momentum on the continent, with connections being rolled out and 5G-related activities including spectrum auctions, pilots and commercial trials set up in the region.

The findings stated a growing interest in 5G networks is spurred by a demand for connectivity in the wake of the pandemic.