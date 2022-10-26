 GSMA hails Africa mobile momentum - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Unwrapped
MBBF 22
FYUZ 22
MWC Africa 2022
MWC Las Vegas 2022
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeMWC Africa 2022 – News

GSMA hails Africa mobile momentum

26 OCT 2022

MWC AFRICA: KIGALI: GSMA stated connectivity played a crucial role in the post-pandemic economic recovery of Sub-Saharan Africa, as the region closes in of half of the population being subscribed and connected to mobile services.

In the GSMA’s latest mobile economy report for Sub-Saharan Africa, it said 515 million people are connected to mobile services, representing 46 per cent of the population.

This is predicted to rise to 50 per cent in 2025, with around 100 million new subscribers on-board in three years.

The findings further revealed networked connectivity enhanced new digital innovations integral to the local economy, with the mobile ecosystem supporting more than 3.2 million jobs and “made significant contributions with $16 billion raised through taxes last year”.

Countries in Sub-Saharan Africa would also see significant improvements in economic growth given high mobile penetration rates and “increased take-up of mobile services”, an outlook that may further the mobile industry’s contribution to public sector with the report forecasting a rise to $65 billion (to almost $155 billion)” by 2025.

5G sees traction
5G networks have also gained momentum on the continent, with connections being rolled out and 5G-related activities including spectrum auctions, pilots and commercial trials set up in the region.

The findings stated a growing interest in 5G networks is spurred by a demand for connectivity in the wake of the pandemic.

Back

Author

Hana Anandira

Prior to joining GSMA, Hana worked in the world of publishing as an editor and contributor for three years, covering a wide range of interests that span from culture and politics to architecture. She has written for Jakarta- and London-based...

Read more

Related

GSMA boss puts focus on Africa digital transformation
MWC Africa 2022 – News

Tags

Featured Content

Feature video: MBBF 22 Day 1 highlights

FYUZ 22: Day 1 Highlights

Preview video: Huawei MBBF 22

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Las Vegas, MWC Africa & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association