 GSMA gears up for MWC Shanghai - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Thrive
Themed Week
Huawei MBBF20 – Full coverage
Event Keynotes
Show Daily
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Yanitsa Boyadzhieva
Manny Pham
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2019
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
HomeAsiaNews

GSMA gears up for MWC Shanghai

01 FEB 2021

The GSMA announced final plans for MWC21 Shanghai, with the three-day physical event also featuring a virtual platform for the first time, broadening the reach of its main Asia conference.

In a statement, the industry association said in addition to live presentations, many industry leaders will contribute to the programme virtually.

It explained despite the challenges it faces as the world continues to battle the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, “we are heartened by the unwavering support from the Chinese governments and industry stakeholders”.

The group said it will continue to follow government protocol and guidelines, is monitoring global circumstances and working closely with Shanghai authorities.

“We are committed to putting on a safe event. The health and safety of our exhibitors, attendees, staff and the people of Shanghai remain our top priority,” it stated, adding it will make use of the latest guidance, regulations and technologies to create a safe environment.

The Shanghai event, billed under the Connected Impact theme, runs from 23 to 25 February and will span four exhibition halls.

In September 2020, the GSMA pushed its flagship MWC Barcelona show from February to June 2021, with MWC Shanghai shifting from its usual June date to February.

Back

Author

Joseph Waring

Joseph Waring joins Mobile World Live as the Asia editor for its new Asia channel. Before joining the GSMA, Joseph was group editor for Telecom Asia for more than ten years. In addition to writing features, news and blogs, he...

Read more

Related

GSMA inks digital pacts with APAC authorities

TIP, GSMA add Indonesia to lab list

GSMA highlights role of connectivity in Covid recovery
Asia

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: We built this city

Mobile Mix: Viva Las Living Room

Feature Video: 2020 all shook up

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2021 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association