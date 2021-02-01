GSMA gears up for MWC Shanghai - Mobile World Live

The GSMA announced final plans for MWC21 Shanghai, with the three-day physical event also featuring a virtual platform for the first time, broadening the reach of its main Asia conference.

In a statement, the industry association said in addition to live presentations, many industry leaders will contribute to the programme virtually.

It explained despite the challenges it faces as the world continues to battle the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, “we are heartened by the unwavering support from the Chinese governments and industry stakeholders”.

The group said it will continue to follow government protocol and guidelines, is monitoring global circumstances and working closely with Shanghai authorities.

“We are committed to putting on a safe event. The health and safety of our exhibitors, attendees, staff and the people of Shanghai remain our top priority,” it stated, adding it will make use of the latest guidance, regulations and technologies to create a safe environment.

The Shanghai event, billed under the Connected Impact theme, runs from 23 to 25 February and will span four exhibition halls.

In September 2020, the GSMA pushed its flagship MWC Barcelona show from February to June 2021, with MWC Shanghai shifting from its usual June date to February.