Home

GSMA, FC Barcelona strike MWC23 partnership

13 JUN 2022

GSMA and FC Barcelona signed an agreement to co-locate the football giant’s Sports Tomorrow Congress event at MWC Barcelona 2023, further expanding a long-running collaboration between the companies.

FC Barcelona’s Sports Tomorrow Congress exhibits research and innovation on key topics and themes in the sports industry, from nutrition to the digital sphere.

2023 will see it hosted at MWC venue Fira Barcelona Gran Via. Previous editions have been held at FC Barcelona’s stadium Camp Nou and included speakers from FC Barcelona, La Liga, the NBA and the NFL.

GSMA explained in a statement the co-location deal aims to create a new platform for businesses and stakeholders in sports and technology spheres to convene, make deals and launch products.

John Hoffman, GSMA Ltd. CEO (pictured, right), said the collaboration between the largest mobile technology convening show and FC Barcelona’s sport innovation event is intended to “identify and create new business opportunities across the mobile and sports ecosystems”.

The GSMA added the agreement comes at a time when the relationship between sports and technology has intensified, as data-powered sports technology increasingly delivers insights on athletic performance and fan engagement.

FC Barcelona President Joan Laporta (pictured, left) said the co-location would convert Sports Tomorrow Congress into “a global point of reference in the field of linking technology and sport, while also helping project the city of Barcelona as a worldwide capital in this sector”.

Author

Amiya Johar

Amiya Johar is presently a reporter at Mobile World Live. A third-year student at King’s College London studying BA Culture, Media, and Creative Industries, Amiya has experience working with a range of publications including Hotelier Middle East and Roar News....

