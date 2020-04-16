 GSMA extends MWC Barcelona deal - Mobile World Live
Home

GSMA extends MWC Barcelona deal

16 APR 2020

The GSMA struck a deal to hold Mobile World Congress (MWC) in Barcelona until 2024, extending a contract with city partners after being forced to cancel its 2020 conference.

An earlier agreement announced in 2015 designated Barcelona as MWC’s host city until 2023.

In a statement, GSMA Ltd CEO John Hoffman said the extension reflects the association’s “commitment to our ecosystem as well as the host city parties, and our strong and mutually beneficial working relationship”.

He added all parties involved are looking forward to future editions of MWC, noting the 2021 event “will be part of the economic recovery process as we exit these trying times”.

In February, the GSMA scrapped MWC Barcelona 2020 due to health and safety concerns related to the Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic. It subsequently unveiled a financial package offering full refunds for attendee tickets, and the option of either cash back or booking credits for exhibitors.

Speaking in March, Hoffman said the credit option was intended to incentivise larger vendors to return to the show in coming years.

He provided an update in the extension announcement, stating “we have had tremendous support and early commitment with many exhibitors for future editions”.

Author

Diana Goovaerts

Diana is Mobile World Live's US Editor, reporting on infrastructure and spectrum rollouts, regulatory issues, and other carrier news from the US market. Diana came to GSMA from her former role as Editor of Wireless Week and CED Magazine, digital-only...

Read more

