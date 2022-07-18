 GSMA, ETNO keep heat on EU over network costs - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
MWL TV Studio Broadcast
MWC22 News
MWC22 Show Daily
Themed Weeks
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Chris Donkin
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
MWL TV
Live
All
MWC22
Mobile Mix
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Reports
Infographics
Webinars
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

GSMA, ETNO keep heat on EU over network costs

18 JUL 2022

Telecoms industry bodies the GSMA and ETNO, and national telecoms associations piled more pressure on the European Commission to encourage big technology companies to contribute to deploying the infrastructure which underpins streaming services and other data traffic.

In a joint statement released to mark the start of the Czech Republic’s Presidency of the European Union (EU), the GSMA and ETNO called for swift intervention over the contribution US tech companies make to the region’s connectivity.

The groups called for a “fair contribution” to the deployment of network infrastructure, “especially in the context of continuous data traffic increases”.

In addition to GSMA and ETNO, the statement was signed by the Asociatia Operatorilor Mobili din Romania (AOMR), Czech association Asociace provozovatelu mobilnich siti (APMS), Italian group AssoTelecomunicazioni, ATI in Bulgaria, DigitalES of Spain, and the Federation Francaise des Telecoms.

The industry bodies noted telecoms operators are committed to reaching targets set out in the EU Digital Decade, including the rollout of “gigabit connectivity for everyone and 5G everywhere by 2030”. However, they stressed such ambitions can only be attained if the “responsibility is shared collectively by the entire digital ecosystem”.

Regular refrain
The European telecoms industry regularly calls on politicians to do more to encourage big tech to invest in digital infrastructure.

In May, the GSMA warned market imbalances between network operators and online services providers could stall growth in several sectors of the internet-based economy.

More than a dozen major European operators urged US tech giants to contribute in covering costs for deploying networks in late 2021.

The GSMA and ETNO welcomed the recent adoption of the Digital Services Act (DSA) and Digital Markets Act (DMA) by the European Parliament, noting they will help reduce the spread of illegal content online and ensure greater fairness in digital markets.

Back

Author

Anne Morris

Anne Morris is a freelance journalist and contributes news and analysis to Mobile World Live.

Read more

Related

GSMA predicts APAC 5G user surge

La GSMA aplaude las nuevas normas de la UE para las grandes tecnológicas

MWC slots into Las Vegas

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: 5G comes to life

Mobile Mix: Cisco chats cloud and cars

Partner Feature: Qualcomm 5G Summit highlights

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Partner with Us| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2022 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, MWC Barcelona, MWC Los Angeles & MWC Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association