 GSMA ethical drive draws widespread support - Mobile World Live
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Latest
All
Mobile 360 – Latin America 2018
Mobile 360 – MENA 2018
Mobile World Congress 2018
Show Daily
Whitepapers
Mobile 360 – Privacy & Security 2017
Apps
All
Analysis
Blogs
Focus
News
Videos
Asia
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
In Brief
Devices
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Money
All
Analysis
Blogs
News
Videos
Blog
All
Justin Springham
Saleha Riaz
Chris Donkin
Steve Costello
Kavit Majithia
Joseph Waring
Michael Carroll
Diana Goovaerts
MWL TV
Live
All
Mobile Mix
Relive Mobile World Live TV 2018
Interviews
Keynotes
Features
Webinars
Insight
All
Partner
Hosted
Webinars
Reports
Infographics
Partner
Hosted
Broadcast
Partner
Video
e-Books
Language
English
中文
日本語
한국어
Español
Français
العربية
Home

GSMA ethical drive draws widespread support

24 JAN 2019

CEOs from a range of companies including major operators backed a new GSMA initiative designed to ensure businesses act ethically in the digital era.

A total of 40 business leaders expressed support for the programme, dubbed Digital Declaration, which was launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The initiative sets out key principles that serve as a guide to acting ethically, which GSMA believes is high on the agenda of digital citizens, industries and governments.

Among the 40 are representatives from major operators including Bharti Airtel; China Mobile; China Telecom; Deutsche Telekom; and Orange. There is also support from vendors including Ericsson, Nokia and Huawei, along with device manufacturers Samsung and Xiaomi.

In a statement, the GSMA explained the initiative was developed against a backdrop of businesses and consumers experiencing unprecedented change in the digital world, with the imminent arrive of 5G networks expected to fuel this further.

The mobile industry body noted that by 2022, 60 per cent of GDP will be digitised, and consumers are rightfully expecting more from digital services “while their trust in businesses is being tested”.

Perfect storm
Specifically, the declaration calls on businesses to respect the privacy of digital citizens; handle personal data securely and transparently; take meaningful steps to mitigate cyber threats; and ensure everyone can participate in the digital economy as it develops while combatting online harassment.

Commenting on the move, Mats Granryd, director general at the GSMA said social, technological, political and economic currents are combining to create “a perfect storm of disruption across all industries” and a new form of responsible leadership is needed.

“In the face of this disruption, those that embrace the principles of the Digital Declaration will strive for business success in ways that seek a better future for their consumers and societies,” he said. “Those that do not change can expect to suffer increasing scrutiny from shareholders, regulators and consumers.”

The GSMA invited business leaders from any sector to also join the Digital Declaration.

Author

Kavit Majithia

Kavit joined Mobile World Live in May 2015 as Content Editor. He started his journalism career at the Press Association before joining Euromoney’s graduate scheme in April 2010. Read More >>

Read more

Related

EC claims leadership in 5G trials

Industry failing to communicate 5G benefits

Spectrum move tipped to speed 5G in Arab nations

Tags

Featured Content

Mobile Mix: Huawei in the hot seat

Mobile Mix: What happens at CES…

Mobile Mix: 2018 – that’s a wrap

Follow Mobile World Live

Get Our Newsletter

About Us| Sales & sponsorship| Meet the team| Legal| Terms of use| Contact Us

© 2019 GSM Association. The GSMA, Mobile World Live, Mobile World Congress, and Mobile World Congress Shanghai terms and logos are trademarks of the GSM Association