GSMA ethical drive draws widespread support - Mobile World Live

CEOs from a range of companies including major operators backed a new GSMA initiative designed to ensure businesses act ethically in the digital era.

A total of 40 business leaders expressed support for the programme, dubbed Digital Declaration, which was launched at the World Economic Forum in Davos. The initiative sets out key principles that serve as a guide to acting ethically, which GSMA believes is high on the agenda of digital citizens, industries and governments.

Among the 40 are representatives from major operators including Bharti Airtel; China Mobile; China Telecom; Deutsche Telekom; and Orange. There is also support from vendors including Ericsson, Nokia and Huawei, along with device manufacturers Samsung and Xiaomi.

In a statement, the GSMA explained the initiative was developed against a backdrop of businesses and consumers experiencing unprecedented change in the digital world, with the imminent arrive of 5G networks expected to fuel this further.

The mobile industry body noted that by 2022, 60 per cent of GDP will be digitised, and consumers are rightfully expecting more from digital services “while their trust in businesses is being tested”.

Perfect storm

Specifically, the declaration calls on businesses to respect the privacy of digital citizens; handle personal data securely and transparently; take meaningful steps to mitigate cyber threats; and ensure everyone can participate in the digital economy as it develops while combatting online harassment.

Commenting on the move, Mats Granryd, director general at the GSMA said social, technological, political and economic currents are combining to create “a perfect storm of disruption across all industries” and a new form of responsible leadership is needed.

“In the face of this disruption, those that embrace the principles of the Digital Declaration will strive for business success in ways that seek a better future for their consumers and societies,” he said. “Those that do not change can expect to suffer increasing scrutiny from shareholders, regulators and consumers.”

The GSMA invited business leaders from any sector to also join the Digital Declaration.